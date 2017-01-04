Guess How Much It Cost To Maintain This Ferrari F355 Over 1,000 Miles

Buying a used supercar such as the Ferrari F355 is all fun and games, until the maintenance and repair bills come crumbling down.
Those in the know, are aware that every 3 to 5 years, its 3.5-liter V8 naturally aspirated engine needs to come out for a major service, and depending on where you have it done, this operation can cost anything from $7,000 to $15,000.
Totaling at around $3,000, the tires and brakes are anything but cheap, and so is any possible engine malfunction that requires taking the V8 lump out again, as one could buy a new small hatch for the money. Luckily, the young owner of this Ferrari F355 didn’t have to spend a fortune on these repairs, as most of them fell in the hands of the previous owner.
However, after calculating the expenses for the last 1,000 miles (1,609 km), the Italian supercar cost its owner an alleged $38,000, which is basically the sticker price of a new Ford Focus RS.
Now, the owner does admit that unlike his F355, there are some problem-free examples out there, so if you're still looking into buying one, then patience is the key.