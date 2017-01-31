Harley-Davidson Cancels President Trump Visit Due To Protests Concerns.

Harley-Davidson has cancelled an organized trip which would have seen President Trump visit the brand’s factory to sign executive orders relating to American manufacturing.
It is reported by CNN that the planned trip was cancelled because Harley-Davidson was concerned about protests that may have taken place outside its Milwaukee factory in response to Trump’s controversial immigration ban.
In a report, CNN’s Jeremy Diamond said “The company apparently told Trump administration officials that it wasn’t necessarily what the president was planning to do there, where he was potentially going to sign some executive orders on American manufacturing, but it was really the presence of protests. Protests planned because of the president’s immigration ban.”
In his second day as President, Trump signed one executive order for high-priority infrastructure projects. He is expected to expand on this order with others aimed at encouraging companies to expand their U.S. workforces while also implementing taxes to make imported goods more expensive.
