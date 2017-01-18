Harry Metcalfe Gives The Maserati Of SUVs A Thorough Rundown

The Levante is an extremely important car for Maserati, much in the same way that the Cayenne was detrimental for the future of Porsche.
This review from Harry Metcalfe takes a practical approach to analyzing the Levante, both on and off-road, while also putting its 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel to the test.
Even the exterior gets thoroughly put through the grinder, but what we do get to hear a lot about from Metcalfe is the cabin of the Levante, which has plenty of pluses and minuses for a potential buyer to consider before opting against purchasing something from a rival such as Mercedes or Porsche.
After finishing with the aesthetics and practicality segments, we're taken straight to an off-road test, where the Levante's Q4 intelligent all-wheel drive system seems to do exceptionally well until the frozen grass gets to be too much for it - the same happens to a Range Rover by the way, so no bad marks for the Maserati.
As for performance, on paper, the diesel-powered Levante will hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.9 seconds, and while that's not tremendously impressive, the reviewer does state that the engine seems to "wake up at higher revs", which does sound very Maserati-ish.