Has Ferrari Made A One-Off V12-Powered 458/488?

Ferrari is known to roll out a special or two when a good customer asks, and pays handsomely, for the privilege, but what we’re looking at here is a mystery.
Originally published by FerrariChat forum user Greg23 on his Instagram account, this model has sparked a number of rumors about what could be hiding under that red cover in Maranello’s atelier.
The user, who already has a number of Ferraris and is the owner of this particular model, stated that “it’s a V12, it’s not a LaFerrari, it’s not a V8 and not a 488 body”. Ferrari has moved on to the 488 GTB, but last year it did make the 458 MM Speciale – and this, when scooped testing, was falsely assumed to be the Dino.
Another user has speculated that this could be a track version of the LaFerrari, but apart from the racing latch on the engine cover, we can’t discern any aero addenda, such as a rear wing, that would back this up. On the other hand, it could be a V12-powered, track-only 458 Speciale one-off.
We’re none the wiser when it comes to the identity of this car, but the thought of shoehorning a V12 at the chassis of a 458 Speciale is intriguing, to say the least.