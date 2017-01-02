Here Are 7 Cars That People Regret Buying

If you live in the US and you're currently unhappy with your ride, there's a good chance you're rolling in one of the following seven models.
In order to put this list together, Consumer Reports asked over 300,000 of their subscribers to name the cars they've had the most issues with, and the results are in.
Also, they kept score by categories, which means they looked at small cars, mid-size, small SUVs, mid-size SUVs, minivans, pickups and then found an overall winner to take the cake.
Here are the results:
Small: Dodge Dart (sluggish acceleration, weak A/C, unreliable)
Mid-Size: Chrysler 200 (difficult access, small rear seat, poor ride)
Small SUV: Jeep Compass (poor acceleration, poor fuel economy)
Mid-Size SUV: Nissan Pathfinder (unreliable, uncomfortable seats, poor fuel economy)
Minivans: Dodge Grand Caravan (rough shifts, uncomfortable seats, cheap interior)
Pickups: Nissan Frontier (high road noise, clumsy steering, poor turning cycle)
As for the overall winner, or shall we say loser, it might come as a surprise to some, so we'll let you find out for yourselves. Also, some of these issues we can definitely understand without even having owned one of these models (like the Grand Caravan's cheap interior or the poor acceleration in the old Jeep Compass) but we're more curious to hear what you have to say.
Have you owned any of these cars? If so, tell us what you think about CR's verdicts in the comments.