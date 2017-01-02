Here's Another Take On The Opel Insignia Grand Sport OPC

With the latest Opel / Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport coming into the light, it's only natural that fans ponder what a high-performance version of the mid-size family car could look like.
Coming to answer that question is RMCarDesign, with a new render showing the German brand's latest Insignia all dressed up. In this form, the Insignia Grand Sport has the traditional OPC (or VXR, in the case of Vauxhall) light blue paint, contrasted by blacked-out elements, plus bigger alloy rims that add an extra flair to the entire package. Additionally, the vehicle sits closer to the ground than the regular versions.
In case you're wondering, inside, the flagship model is expected to benefit from sportier seats, plus OPC-specific steering wheel, gearshift lever, instrument panel and dedicated trimmings.
The GM-owned brand has kept powertrain details a secret for now, but it's believed that the OPC/VXR model will get a tuned V6 delivering 350 or more horses to all-four wheels. Some reports claim that the upcoming Sportswagon model will also get an OPC / VXR edition, but that remains to be seen.