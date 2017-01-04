Here's How A Lamborghini Aventador Roadster Gets A Shiny Gold Chrome Wrap

Have you ever wondered what it takes to apply a special wrap to a supercar?
Well, if you haven, the good folks over at Custom Wrap Design in Miami have decided to share part of the process that involves dressing a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster in a gold chrome foil attire.
Applying the bits to the entire exterior of the Italian supercar does require a very steady hand, and once completed, it will not only be shiny, but its original paint will be protected from pebbles and other small debris that come in contact with the car while on the road.
The best part, however, is that once the owner has had enough with the wrap, it can easily come off and it doesn’t affect the expensive paint, nor the exotic machine's value on the used car market, which is really the only thing that matters.
Keep in mind that a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster usually sells for more than $300,000, and it's not uncommon to see low mileage units go for $400,000 either.