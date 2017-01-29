Here’s How Mercedes’ Upcoming Autonomous Drive Pilot Works

Everyone is working at full speed to get ready for the autonomous era, and Mercedes is not one to be left out of the game.
The German company has already released a semi-autonomous version of its Drive Pilot with the latest E-Class but they are known to work on a full autonomous version as well.
Popular technology YouTuber Marques Brownlee was invited for a test drive on one of Mercedes’ self-driving prototypes, showing us what the company is going to offer us in the near future.
Unlike other existing systems on the market, the Drive Pilot is not only relying on its cameras and sensors to steer the car but also gathers data from its Here Maps to make the car capable of making a turn by itself.
Mercedes is also going to debut the next version of the Drive Pilot later this year in the facelifted S-Class, confirming the rumors we’ve heard in the past.
If you want to know more, there’s lots of information of how Mercedes is tackling the whole autonomous driving topic in the video below.