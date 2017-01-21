Here's Jeremy Clarkson's Take On The Lamborghini Countach Back In 2000

This blast from the past takes us to the year 2000 and "Clarkson's Car Years", a weekly show that aired on the BBC for two months, during which Jeremy Clarkson took a retrospective look at some of his greatest car loves, including the Lamborghini Countach.
Made for nearly two decades, up until 1990 when the Diablo replaced it, the Lamborghini Countach is an enduring icon of the Italian sports car industry.
Penned by the great Marcello Gandini, the Countach still draws attention like magnet, but it's a PITA to use on a daily basis. Besides being almost impossible to reverse without opening the door and sitting on the side step while carefully maneuvering it, the Lamborghini Countach was often criticized for its heavy steering.
Nevertheless, the Countach has become a high-pirced collectable these days, with examples in pristine condition usually changing hands for $400,000 or more.