Here's A Peek In And Out Of Kia's All-New 2018 Cee'd

Kia's third-generation Cee'd compact was recently spotted while testing on public roads, hidden underneath multiple layers of camouflage.
We should expect the new Cee'd to look sportier than the outgoing model, sharing some of the design language used on the new Rio sub-compact.
While there's not much else we can tell you regarding its exterior as of right now, the "tiger nose" grille should be there as expected, as are the LED daytime running lights, which apparently come with a 4-dot pattern design.
With the interior, we're looking at a whole different story, since Kia technicians didn't bother covering it up all that well. Compared to its Hyundai i30 sibling, the all-new cee'd will feature a sportier cabin with a more driver-oriented center console. Another difference between the two models is that the new Cee'd has its air vents positioned on each side of the sat-nav display, as opposed to underneath like the i30.
In terms of power units and on-board tech, we expect the cee'd to share its petrol and diesel engines with the third-generation i30, while also boasting several modern safety and convenience features, such as Autonomous Emergency Braking with Front Collision Warning, Smart Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection and Lane Keeping Assist. Kia's new VW Golf rival should also come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an integrated rear-view camera and a more powerful audio system.
As of right now, we're expecting Kia to introduce us to the 2018 Cee'd during this year's Frankfurt Motor Show in September.
