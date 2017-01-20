Here's What The 2018 Mustang GT With The New Active Valve Exhaust Sounds Like

If there's one thing you can count on when it comes to new Mustangs, is that they're rarely what you might call quiet, which is where the 2018 model's new optional active valve performance exhaust comes in.
Thanks to the new exhaust system, drivers can now adjust the "soundtrack" of their V8-powered 2018 Mustang and make it sound a even more throaty than before.
While neither video shows the car's engine being revved towards high heavens, we can still draw a line and conclude that it's making all the proper crackles you'd want to hear from a modern-day Mustang GT.
The clip from the HorsePower Channel on YouTube brings us a closer view of the pipes and at the same time we can hear the car transition between a louder setting and a not so loud one while idling.
Ford has yet to release HP and torque numbers for the updated 5.0-liter V8 unit in the GT, though we already know it features direct injection and port fuel injection, helping it produce more power while at the same time, using less fuel.
Video: Dan Jones/Twitter
VIDEO
New Active Valve Performance Exhaust sounds sweet! #Mustang pic.twitter.com/yR4Wp0uuF6— Dan Jones (@D4N_J0NE5) January 17, 2017