High-Speed Tunnel Race Ends With A Crash

As groundbreaking as the first Fast & Furious movie may have been for fans of so-called "underground" street racing, the fact remains that it's a dangerous and illegal activity, where a few moments of fun can easily lead to serious accidents.
The main problem with street racing is in the name itself, it takes place in the streets, on public roads, where other motorists can get hurt. Hence the illegal part.
Back when street racing first became popular (in the 1960s), events were held at somewhat remote locations such as uncrowded highways or city outskirts, with some races even held within industrial complexes. But a tunnel? That may look good in a Mission Impossible movie, but in the real world it's dangerous.
Case in point, this video, reportedly filmed in China, where the dashcam car is racing what looks like a BMW 4-Series convertible - the quality is really poor, we know. The incident itself occurs when the driver of the dashcam car tried to split two other cars but found there wasn't much room to do so.
What happens next really does look like something from a Mission Impossible movie, which is ironic since going to the cinema is a lot cheaper than paying for something like this. Laws are there for a reason.