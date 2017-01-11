Historic 1968 Chevy Camaro Race Car To Be Auctioned Off

This classic 1968 Chevrolet Camaro race car that took part in the famous 1971 BSCC race at Crystal Palace, is expected to fetch anywhere between £65,000 and £75,000.
Aside from its racing history, this very same Camaro has had just two owners throughout its life, which means that prospective buyers can feel even better about their purchase.
"This cracking Camaro has the stance and presence of a serious racing car, and rarely do competition cars with this history and provenance come to market," explained Adam Rutter, specialist car consignor at Silverstone Auctions.
The Camaro was first purchased by Bill Shaw Racing in time for the 1970 British Saloon Car Championship season, where the 5-liter small block V8 muscle car started its racing career at the hands of Roy Pierpoint, a former British Saloon Car champion, joined by Martin Thomas later on.
The following season, the car was passed to Thomas, who secured victories at the International European Meeting at Magny-Cours, the Beech Trophy at Silverstone, the Miller Craft meeting at Thruxton, plus a bunch of other solid podium finishes.
This Camaro was officially retired from racing in 1973 and retained by Thomas. However, in the early 1990s, he went on to rebuild the car and return it to the circuit, using a 5.7-liter V8 engine and a four-speed close-ratio Muncie "rock-crusher", and the same blue livery which it still has today.
In 2004, the car was sold to its current owner, who continued to compete at the Heritage Grand Touring Cars, the Aston Martin Owners Club Masters and Classic Sports Car Club events.
"This Camaro has a strong following and reputation and is well known on the racing scene," added Rutter. "I have no doubt that it would be welcomed by organisers anywhere and it is the perfect candidate for blue riband events like the Gerry Marshall Trophy at the Goodwood Members Meeting, or perhaps the HSCC Historic Touring Car Championship. BSCC fans have a unique opportunity here to own a really special car."