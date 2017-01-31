Holden: New ZR1-Powered 635HP "W1" Model Headlines 2017 HSV GTSR Range

What better way to send off the GEN-F2 Commodore than with a track-focused 635 HP (644 PS) Corvette ZR1-powered flagship HSV version?
It seems that HSV (Holden Special Vehicles) tends to live up to its name quite often, and the 2017 GTSR range seems to be as special as vehicles tend to get Down Under.
Spearheading this 2017 three-headed monster is the new GTSR W1 model, powered by GM-sourced 6.2-liter LS9 supercharged V8, good for 474 kW (635 HP) and a massive 815 Nm (601 lb-ft) of torque. All that muscle is being put to use with the help of a 6-speed manual gearbox, designed specifically to optimize track performance.
Grip is facilitated by the Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R track tires, wrapped around a set of 20" SV Panorama forged alloy wheels, finished in Matte Black. Also, HSV will build just 300 W1 models, each carrying a price tag of $169,990 AUD (roughly $129,000).
Speaking of specs, buyers will be able to enjoy unique W1 ID plates along with W1 badging on the key fob, sill plates and headrests. Other features include the 8-way electrically adjustable HSV Podium front seats finished in Alcantara, as well as the Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever.
On the road, or the track to be more precise, the GTSR W1's supercharged LS9 engine is aided by the specially calibrated bi-modal twin exhaust system as well as the SupaShock suspension system and forged 6-piston AP Racing monoblock calipers (with 410 mm front rotors). According to HSV, the GTSR W1 is their official "road-legal race-car" and judging by its specs, both outside and in, we certainly have no reason to doubt its performance prowess.
The regular 2017 GTSR on the other hand, while still formidable, has a little less power at 435 kW (583 HP) and 740 Nm (545 lb-ft) of torque coming from its 6.2-liter supercharged LSA Generation IV alloy V8. It's also available with either the same Tremec TR-6060 6-speed manual gearbox that you get in the W1, or an optional 6-speed automatic transmission with Active Select and paddle shifters.
Other performance features include Magnetic Ride Control, ESC, Traction Control, Torque Vectoring and Launch Control (for the manual versions), while the interior benefits from a mixture of Alcantara and leather surfaces to "enhance the driver's connection to the car." HSV is asking $109,490 AUD ($82,900) for this one.
As for the Maloo version, it shares the same aggressive front fascia, winder front fenders and 20" SV Panorama forged alloys with its GTSR sedan siblings, while also retaining the title of "Australia's ultimate workhorse". It produces the same 435 kW (583 HP) and 740 Nm (545 lb-ft) of torque as the GTSR sedan, and it's also available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Prices for the Maloo will start at $96,990 AUD ($73,500).