Holden Sends Off The Commodore With Its Most Hardcore Special Editions Yet

The Holden Commodore as we know it is on its way out, soon to be replaced by a rebadged version of the Opel Insignia. But before it does, GM's Australian brand is sending off its legendary rear-drive model line in the only way it knows how: with its most hardcore performance specials yet.
Unveiled alongside the company's latest V8 Supercars racing lineup is not one, not two, but three new limited-edition Commodores. Dubbed the Motorsport Edition, the Director, and the Magnum, each adopts a different form and specifications, but shares the same underpinnings and common goal: namely, to dial the Commodore's capabilities up to GM's Level 3 standards (alongside the Corvette, Camaro, and Cadillac CTS).
The Motorsport Edition is based on the SS-V Redline performance sedan, the Director on the more elegant Calais V, and the Magnum takes the form of the ute. They each pack GM's 6.2-liter LS3 V8 engine along with 20-inch alloys, cross-drilled floating disc brakes with Brembo calipers, and supplemental engine and transmission cooling.
The sedans also get GM's trick Magnetic Ride Control adaptive suspension system, employed for the first time in a Holden. (The Magnum meanwhile adopts the FE3 passive rear suspension from the SS-V Redline.)
Other features include sports seats, black roofs for the sedans, hard tonneau cover for the ute, and the requisite special badges. Only 1,200 examples of the Motorsport Edition, 360 of the Director, and 240 of the Magnum will be offered, each with price tags pivoting around the AUD $60k mark. That works out to about $45k in American greenbacks, or about what a similar Chevy SS would cost you Stateside.