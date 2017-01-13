Honda Brings Regular And Type R Civic Prototypes To Tokyo Auto Salon

As strange as it may sound, Honda's Civic Type R prototype is just making its Asian premiere at the 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon.
The unveiling of the new Civic Type R Prototype that will come into the market with a 2.0-liter turbocharged VTEC engine, in Tokyo, was accompanied by the official announcement that Japanese sales of the Civic Sedan and European-built Hatchback and Type R will begin in summer 2017.
The Type R will be put together at the company's Swindon plant, in UK, alongside the regular five-door hatch, from where both will be exported to global markets, including Japan and North America. The Civic sedan, on other hand, will be assembled at the Saitama Factory group in Japan.
Besides the new Civic Type R prototype, Honda also has the regular hatch and sedan versions on display (both labeled as prototypes, though we couldn't see any differences from the existing European and North American models) in Tokyo, joined by a variety of cars and motorcycles, as well as several racers, from Formula One, Super GT and MotoGP.