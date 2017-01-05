Honda Brings Smart-Sized NeuV City Car And Self-Levelling Motorcycle Concepts To CES

Two intriguing concepts have been introduced by Honda at CES 2017 in Las Vegas, one of which is a self-levelling motorcycle.
The motorcycle concept in question leverages the company’s brand new Riding Assist technology aimed at improving the stability of a motorcycle when it isn’t moving. Honda says that instead of using heavy gyroscopes, the self-levelling motorcycle concept borrows technology from the brand’s UNI-CUB personal mobility concept, an intriguing Segway-like device which you sit on.
Honda has also presented the NeuV (New Electric Urban Vehicle) concept at CES, a Smart-sized two seater designed to be used around the clock. Honda says that most privately-owned vehicles sit idle 96 per cent of the time. The NeuV however is able to operate as an automated ride-sharing vehicle when not being used by its owner.
Additionally, the concept can sell energy back to the electricity grid when it’s not in use and incorporates the Honda Automated Network Assistant. This means that the NeuV can detect the emotions of the driver and make music recommendations based on mood and provide various other driving recommendations.