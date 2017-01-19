Honda Civic Driver Miraculously Survived After Being Pinned Under Tanker

A New Hampshire man managed to escape unharmed after his car got pinned under a tanker truck on Route 101 in Hampton.
The driver, Daniel Decoteau, 34, was traveling east in the left lane when he lost control and slid right into the truck. Both vehicles then crashed into the concrete barrier, which is when Mr Decoteau's Honda Civic got crushed underneath the weight of the tanker.
According to WHDH, the man was able to climb out of his car through the passenger window unharmed, though the truck driver did suffer (!) some minor injuries. Thankfully, the tanker was empty at the time of the crash and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.
As for what caused the accident, all you have to do is look at the road in order to see just how slippery it must have been. It wouldn't be difficult to imagine anybody losing control of their vehicles in such conditions, especially if they're not extra careful.