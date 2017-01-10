Honda Civic Type R Gains Limited Black Edition As A Send-Off In The UK

Honda is ending production of the Civic Type R at the Swindon factory in UK, but not before launching a limited edition locally.
Named the Honda Civic Type R Black Edition, it carries a starting price based on the existing GT grade, at £32,300 ($39,394), and it's limited to just 100 units for Europe's largest right-hand drive market.
Changes on top of the regular hot hatch include the black finish for the exterior, which is adorned with red accents, and the same color scheme applied to the cabin, where it's said to contribute to its 'premium feel'.
"There are only going to be 2,500 of the current Civic Type Rs on UK roads, so the car is going to be pretty special as it is - but with the addition of this special limited run of 100 Black Editions to the product lineup, owners will have a real collector's piece on their hands", said Honda UK's chief, Phil Webb.
Power continues to come from the same 2.0-liter direct-injected turbocharged VTEC petrol engine as the standard model, which delivers a peak output of 310 PS (306 HP) at 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque at 2,500 rpm.