Honda Details Euro-Spec 2017 Civic In New Gallery [55 Pics]

Honda is getting ready to launch the tenth generation of the Civic in Europe and released the full details along with a new gallery, showing off the Euro-spec model.
Unlike previous generations of the Civic, the new model is global and with Honda claiming that this was the largest single model global development program in their history.
The company also conducted extensive real-world benchmark testing against European premium models in the areas of ride, handling, steering, NVH, interior quality and refinement.
The new model is 30mm wider, 136mm longer and 20mm lower than its predecessors, with Honda claiming they’ve created one of the sportiest Civics ever. The new chassis is also 52 percent more rigid than the previous one and features a new rear multilink suspension, paired to a new subframe and a set of optional adaptive dampers to help the Civic achieve its sporty goals.
The driver’s position is also 35mm lower than that in its predecessor, with the new generation featuring a 10mm lower center of gravity. European models also get a faster, more direct steering for a sportier feel.
The new Honda Civic will be available with the company’s new 1.0-litre three-cylinder and 1.5-litre four-cylinder Vtec Turbo engines which are related directly to the 2.0-litre unit found in the Civic Type R.
The 1.0-litre engine make 127hp (129PS) and 147lb-ft (200Nm) of peak torque, when equipped with the standard six-speed manual. Fuel economy on the NEDC combined cycle is rated from 4.7l/100km (60.1 mpg), with CO2 emissions rated as low as 106g/km for the CVT-equipped model.
As for the bigger 1.5-litre, maximum power is rated at 179hp (182PS) and 177lb-ft (240Nm) of torque with the standard six-speed manual gearbox. Official CO2 emissions are 133g/km, with the combined NEDC fuel economy set at 5.8l/100km (48.7 mpg).
The cabin is now of the roomiest in the compact segment, with the rear passengers enjoying 95mm more legroom and 45mm more knee room. The boot is also the largest, offering a volume of 478 litres and a 60:40 split for the rear seat.
Apple Car Play and Android Auto are offered with Honda’s latest seven-inch Connect infotainment system. A wide range of driver assistance systems is also present and includes a Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control and Traffic Sign Recognition among others.