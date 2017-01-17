Honda Odyssey Type R Would Make The School Run A Lot More Exciting

A second-gen Dodge Grand Caravan with faux wood siding. That was the family car when this writer was a teenager. So you can imagine I wasn't so excited to get my driver's license the moment I turned 16 – but I might have sung a different tune if this was what I'd have been learning on.
Rendered by X-Tomi Design is a conceptual Type R version of the new Honda Odyssey. The design ostensibly borrows bits from the Civic Type R and applies them to a minivan – which is, of course, patently ridiculous and about as likely to happen as FCA shoehorning the Hellcat engine into the Chrysler Pacifica. But our teenage self can still dream.
It would, after all, surely set the Nürburgring lap record for the fastest minivan, and inject a good deal of excitement into a dying market segment that's being gradually superseded by the crossover. It'd also revive the spirit of such performance-oriented minivan concepts of yore like the Renault Espace F1 and Ford SHO-Star – but there are good reasons why those were never put into production. So even with a certified performance enthusiast like Takahiro Hachigo calling the shots at Honda these days (and approving the new NSX and Civic Type R), this is about as close as we're likely to get.