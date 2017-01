Honda Odyssey Type R Would Make The School Run A Lot More Exciting

Photo Gallery

A second-gen Dodge Grand Caravan with faux wood siding. That was the family car when this writer was a teenager. So you can imagine I wasn't so excited to get my driver's license the moment I turned 16 – but I might have sung a different tune if this was what I'd have been learning on.Rendered by X-Tomi Design is a conceptual Type R version of the new Honda Odyssey . The design ostensibly borrows bits from the Civic Type R and applies them to a minivan – which is, of course, patently ridiculous and about as likely to happen as FCA shoehorning the Hellcat engine into the Chrysler Pacifica . But our teenage self can still dream.It would, after all, surely set the Nürburgring lap record for the fastest minivan, and inject a good deal of excitement into a dying market segment that's being gradually superseded by the crossover. It'd also revive the spirit of such performance-oriented minivan concepts of yore like the Renault Espace F1 and Ford SHO-Star – but there are good reasons why those were never put into production. So even with a certified performance enthusiast like Takahiro Hachigo calling the shots at Honda these days (and approving the new NSX and Civic Type R ), this is about as close as we're likely to get.