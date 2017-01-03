Honda Returning To Super Bowl To Promote 2017 CR-V

Honda plan on building momentum for the redesigned 2017 CR-V by running a Super Bowl ad for the second straight year.
While Honda declined to reveal any creative details regarding the ad, or its running time, the spot will be handled by the RPA agency, according to Autonews.
"The Super Bowl is the appropriate stage to introduce America to the bold and sophisticated new Honda CR-V," said Susie Rossick, assistant VP of Honda auto marketing. "With the largest audience and reach of any single television event, the Super Bowl is a platform befitting the CR-V's status as the best-selling SUV in America, and the perfect place to celebrate the CR-V's 20th anniversary."
Honda is only the second automaker to confirm their presence during this year's Super Bowl LI, aside from rivals Kia. Other brands such as Toyota or Mini, who were present during Super Bowl 50, have already confirmed they are not participating this year. The likes of Audi, Buick, Hyundai, Jeep and Acura also ran ads during last year's event, though have yet to confirm any plans for 2017.
The upcoming 2017 Super Bowl ad will mark the third time Honda has featured the CR-V in the game. In 2012, the Japanese automaker plugged the launch of the previous-generation model, whereas the model's actual Super Bowl debut took place back in 2007.