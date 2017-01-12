Honda Unveils 2017 Mobilio MPV Packing A Few Styling Tweaks

While the updated 2017 Honda Mobilio does look a little more modern than before, it remains just a mid-cycle facelift, which means styling changes are rather limited.
What the 2017 Mobilio has going for it is the new front end with swept back horizontal headlights and black surrounds, as well as daytime running lights. Also new is the grille which is actually similar in design with what you see on the 2017 Civic.
The rest of the car remains relatively unchanged from before, especially the rear end, although you do get some new interior colors.
Speaking of the interior, while standard features do include air conditioning or four electric windows across the range, higher-spec versions come with electric mirrors, new alloys, fog laps and four audio speakers instead of two. You can also choose to get a CVT transmission instead of the manual, as well as an optional 6.2" display and rear parking camera. Furthermore, the Sporty Mobilio RS model comes with a new instrument panel design, 6.8" display with Bluetooth connectivity, 6-speaker audio system.
As for safety features, now, all Honda Mobilio models (even the entry-level version) are equipped with ABS and EBD as standard. Those who purchase the Mobilio RS CVT will also get Stability Control and Hill Start Assist.
According to Autonet Magz, the facelifted Honda Mobilio is a little more pricey than its predecessor in Indonesia, with the S model costing 189 million Rupiah ($14,248), whereas the flagship RS version would set you back 243 million Rupiah ($18,318).
Photos courtesy of Autonet Magz & Otodriver, Thanks to Iswahyudi for the heads up!