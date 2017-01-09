Honda's All-New 2018 Odyssey Minivan Arrives In Detroit

With new available transmissions, as well as advanced connectivity and active safety features on-board, the all-new fifth-generation Honda Odyssey is ready to mix it up with the segment's best again.
The Odyssey is already one of the most popular minivans with American buyers and this next-generation model comes with the kind of features and technologies that belong at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show.
We're talking goodies like the new Magic Slide second-row seat, the new CabinWatch and CabinTalk systems, new Display Audio touchscreen with Honda's own OS, 4G LTE Wi-Fi connectivity, new Rear Entertainment System with streaming video and of course Honda Sensing technologies, which come as standard on EX and above trims.
"This new Odyssey raises the stakes for family-friendly packaging, performance and technology in the minivan segment," said John Mendel, Executive VP of American Honda Motor Co. "In all aspects of its design, the new Odyssey is made to keep every member of the family happy, no matter the seating position, no matter the destination."
Design-wise, the new Odyssey adopts Honda's signature flying wing front grille, surrounded by available LED front headlights, while the front fascia also boasts a new Active Shutter Grille for improved fuel efficiency. The profile features a signature lighting bolt belt line that now provides a more elegant design element according to the automaker, as the sliding door tracks are hidden in the lower portion of the rear quarter windows. Speaking of the rear, there are LED taillights as well as an available new hands-free power tailgate with foot activation.
Inside, the new Odyssey comes with higher-quality materials, including a soft-touch instrument panel. Of course, it's the tech that's meant to impress buyers most, and with this new generation model, there's certainly plenty of software-based eye candy. The driver's meter comes with a new 7" color TFT display, and in the center of the dash you'll find the previously-mentioned 8" high-res Display Audio touchscreen interface. In terms of connectivity, aside from the Display Audio system (includes Apple CarPlay & Android Auto), there's also the possibility of system updates (downloadable by users for entertainment purposes), CabinWatch (letting the driver and front passengers keep tabs on passengers both day and night), CabinTalk (enabling the driver to talk to second and third-row passengers through speakers), CabinControl (controlling the rear entertainment, cabin heat and air conditioning via downloadable smartphone app), Connected Rear Entertainment System (streaming video on the ceiling-mounted 10.2" system, which includes PBS Kids, iHeart Radio, Spotify and more), and Social Play List (works like a virtual jukebox, where up to eight family members can upload their music choices to the audio system).
Another strong selling point for the all-new Odyssey is how quiet the cabin is, thanks to the triple door seals, available acoustic front and side glass, plus the increase of sound deadening materials under the floor, in the engine compartment and under the fenders, working together with the standard Active Sound Control technology.
Speaking of selling points, this being a minivan, its new Magic Slide seats should give a major boost to the Odyssey's family-friendly cabin. The system works by having the second-row seat be easily reconfigurable for optimal passenger comfort as well as easy access to third-row seating - even if one or two rear-facing child seats are locked into place in the second row.
With active safety always in mind, Honda made sure that all 2018 Odysseys in EX and above trims (expected to comprise 95% of all sales) come with Honda Sensing as standard, which means features like the Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation and Adaptive Cruise Control are always working to keep you safe.
Additional standard and optional features include LED headlights, heated and ventilated front seats, heated side mirrors and steering wheel, auto high-beam headlights, rain-sensing wipers, blind sport information (on all versions with Honda Sensing), front & rear parking sensors, Rear Cross Traffic Monitor, Electric Parking Brake with Brake Hold, three-zone automatic climate control, wireless device charging, multi-zone audio, Sirius 2.0, Pandora compatibility, HD Radio and HondaVac in-vehicle vacuum.
Powering the 2018 Odyssey is a 3.5-liter i-VTEC V6 petrol engine, putting down 280 HP with the help of any one of its two available new transmissions - a 9-speed automatic and an all-new Honda-developed 10-speed automatic that's only available on higher-spec models.
The new Honda Odyssey will arrive at dealerships nationwide this spring, before launching a full assault on segment rivals such as the Toyota Sienna, Kia Sedona or the Dodge Grand Caravan.