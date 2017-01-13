Honda's Tokyo Auto Salon Access Concepts Include Mini Roadster And Truck

As it does every year, the Tokyo Auto Salon hosts a great number of customized vehicles and concepts, which happens to be something that Honda Access knows a great deal about.
For those who don't know, Honda Access deals in automotive customization. It's a subsidiary of the Honda Group, tasked with manufacturing accessories for cars and bikes, focusing on the preferences of local buyers.
It's very similar to Toyota's TRD division, which also brought a few concept cars to Tokyo, a group highlighted by the "Aggressive" and "Extreme" versions of the C-HR. Without further ado, here's what Honda had cooking for us this year:
T880 CONCEPT
Based on the idea that a "working/utilitarian car is a cool car", the T880 Concept is meant to take the idea of the classic Honda Acty truck to the next level. The Acty model has already reached its fourth-generation and throughout its life cycle, has been available as both a truck as well as a small van.
The retro-modern concept actually reminds us of the second-generation Acty, thanks to its round headlights.
VEZEL GEAR CONCEPT
The Honda Vezel Gear is as utilitarian as they come. This crossover has a strong visual presence and is meant to attract people who are generally very active, especially outdoors.
The fact that it says "Climb Park Base Camp Since 2010" on it, makes it even easier for us to identify its target market - obviously, people who aren't afraid to climb the occasional mountain.
S660 NEO CLASSIC PROTOTYPE
Honda first brought the S660 Neo Classic to last year's Tokyo Auto Salon, where it won the grand prize during the Custom Car contest. This particular model does look a bit more sporty than the original (thanks to its racing livery), though the overall shape and details remain the same - aside from the new wheels and mirrors that is.