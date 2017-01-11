Hotter Lamborghini Huracan To Debut In Geneva, Could Be Named Performante

Currently referred to as the Superleggera, the more track-focused version of the Lamborghini Huracan might eventually hit the roads using the Performante designation.
There is no official confirmation pointing in this direction for now, but Autocar states that the name 'Performante' has been filed with an European patent office, and has a pretty good chance of being used on the upcoming supercar.
Rumor has it that the Lamborghini Huracan Performante will debut this March, during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, with a more aerodynamic body that will help it produce additional downforce. The exotic 'bull' will also be lighter than the regular version, while its 5.2-liter V12 is believed to a gain new fuel injection technology that could be similar to the one used on the limited edition Huracan Avio.
The mods made to the mid-mounted lump will make it more powerful than the standard 601 HP Huracan, and of course even faster. That means that new Performante will trim some time off the 3.2 seconds required for the classic 0-62mph and possibly increase its top speed from the current 325 km/h (201 mph).
It remains to be seen, however, whether these upgrades will help it sit on the same table with the Ferrari 488 GTB and its 670 PS (661 HP) and 760 Nm (561 lb-ft) of torque, and the McLaren 675LT, whose 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 unit develops 675 PS (665 HP) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque.