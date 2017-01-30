How Bow Dat? A Mitsubishi Lancer In Lamborghini And Ferrari Drag

If Dr. Phil could talk to vehicles, we’d imagine he’d have a lot to say with this very
The Mitsughini Lancerrari (or does Mitsubari Lancorghini sound better?) looks like something a designer from the Gran Theft Auto racing game would make after a particularly epic booze binge.
The uploader over at Imgur doesn’t share any specific information about the car, but the window and door lines suggest this is a fifth-generation Lancer built from the late 1990s to early 2000s.
It also seems to have its steering wheel on the right-hand side, so it could be located in Australia or the U.K. If you happen to know anything about it, please do tell in the comments.
We’d like to believe that the owner did not ruin a Lancer Evolution to build this freakishly looking contraption – not that we haven’t seen something like that before, as some of you might remember that crazy 1993 Subaru Impreza WRX with the BMW 5-Series buttocks and Audi A4 face from a few years back.