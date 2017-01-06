How Does Genesis' New 2018 G80 Sport Look In Black?

The 2018 Genesis G80 Sport is going to be displayed at the company’s stand at the Detroit Motor Show, next to the already available G90 flagship.
The most dynamic model Genesis made yet employs a twin-turbo 3.3-litre direct-injected V6 with 365hp and 376 lb-ft, paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Genesis also upgraded the suspension and the software of the gearbox in order for the 2018 G80 Sport to offer better performance and sportier handling. Customers will also be offered the option of an all-wheel drive system.
The new G80 Sport features a more aggressive exterior styling with copper details to make it stand out more from its lesser siblings. Other differences include a set of unique 19-inch alloy wheels, genuine carbon-fibre trim for the cabin, leather sports seats and more.
The new Genesis model will also come packed with a full range of technology and advanced safety features like Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Driver Attention Alert and a multi-view camera.
Inside there is also the brand's own Connected Services as standard, bringing things like Destination Search powered by Google, Car Finder, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, SOS Emergency and Automatic Collision Notification (ACN). The company offers a three-year complimentary subscription to its Connected Services to each new customer.
The Koreans say that they will release full details, including pricing, closer to the market launch, which is expected to take place this spring.