How Does A Liberty Walk Acura NSX Make You Feel?

Having created special body kits for just about every high-performance machine out there, Liberty Walk are shifting their attention towards the all-new Acura/Honda NSX.
Currently in the development phase, LB teased its upcoming NSX tune with a set of renders showing a wide body kit with an aggressive front apron, modified rear bumper with a new diffuser, wheel arch extensions, and of course, a large rear wing.
If Liberty Walk stick to their usual recipe, then expect the flashy components to be made from FRP or CFRP, and cost a small fortune. Rounding up the list of upgrades will probably be a new exhaust system, which is partially visible in two images, a lowered suspension, and at least one set of larger and wider rims.
The aftermarket bits and pieces that are going to be on the tuner's list of offerings in the near future shouldn’t affect the supercar's performance, which takes just 2.7 seconds to go from rest to 60 mph (96 km/h), and keeps going until 191 mph (307 km/h). Powering the NSX is a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 lump and three electric motors, producing a total of 573 HP and 476 lb-ft (645 Nm) of torque.