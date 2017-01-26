How It's Made: Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mercedes G-Class EV

After presenting an all-electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class to Arnold Schwarzenegger earlier this week, Kreisel are back, with a couple of videos that detail the process of transforming it.
Starting out with a blank sheet of paper on how to do the necessary modifications in order to turn the hairy-chested SUV into an eco-friendly vehicle, the Austrian team brainstormed several ideas before making them happen.
Their final product, which will be shipped to the States and used by Arnold Schwarzenegger, is far more than a simple show-and-tell car, as its off-roading abilities have been maintained, while its internal combustion engine was swapped for an electric motor that churns out 490 PS (483 HP), fed by an 80 kWh battery pack.
Just in case you need a reminder, the zero-emission Mercedes G-Wagon is 3 seconds faster in the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration at 5.6 seconds, while promising a range beyond the 300 km (190 miles) mark.
Pretty impressive for a man who used to drive Unimogs and Hummers, ain't it?