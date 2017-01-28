How The McLaren F1 Became The World's Fastest Car In 1998

This year marks the 25th anniversary since the birth of the McLaren F1 and the British supercar maker reminds us how this mythical piece of kit managed to set new standards back in 1998.
McLaren released a video with Andy Wallace, Le Mans winner and the man behind the wheel of the record-breaking F1, to talk about his experience during the top speed run.
Back then, McLaren took the F1 to the Ehra-Lessien proving ground in Germany to find out just how fast the F1 can go.
Andy Wallace drove the XP5 prototype which managed a two-way average of 240.1mph (386.4km/h) and a peak top speed of 243mph (391km/h), with the rev-limiter being raised to 8,300rpm.
Its top speed record managed to stay unbeaten up until 2007, when the Bugatti Veyron managed a 253.81mph (408.47km/h) at the same venue. Even by today’s supercar standards though, the McLaren F1 remains one mighty fast machine, with 0-60mph taking just 3.2 seconds and 0-124mph (0-200km/h) in 9.4 seconds.
Its BMW-sourced 6.1-litre V12 makes 627hp and 480lb-ft (651Nm) which combined with a curb weight of 2,509lbs (1,138kg) gave the McLaren F1 a power-to-weight ratio of 550hp/tonne. To this day it remains the fastest naturally aspirated car in the planet and one of the most sought-after classics in the market, with prices at the moment being around the $10 million mark.