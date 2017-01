How Much For A Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Hood?

VIDEO

Back when Mercedes and McLaren used to hold hands, the two companies came up with an impressive supercar called the SLR.Although it was entirely different as a concept to the iconic F1 and the two companies didn't rekindle that relationship, it can be thought as the forefather to the SLS AMG and its mind-blowing performance placed it in the same league with some of the hottest exotics of its time.Nowadays, the SLRs , most of which have ended up in private collections, can still give many modern supercars a run for their money thanks to the 5.4-liter supercharged V8 that pushes out 626 PS (617 HP) and 780 Nm (580 lb-ft) of torque to the rear wheels via a five-speed auto transmission.On the used car market, an SLR in good condition and with fairly low mileage goes for around $300,000, so it's only natural to expect a very sharp maintenance bill, but what about replacement parts? Well, a Youtuber reveals the price of the factory hood and brakes that together cost as much as a new, well-known, rear-engined German sports car