How Would You Rate This BMW M2 Tune?

It seems the BMW M2 is one of those cars that can simply do no wrong, regardless of whose custom duds it ends up wearing.
By "those cars", we mean models like the Cayman GT4, M4 GTS or the 911 R. When's the last time you heard anyone say anything bad about them? So yeah, at this point it kind of feels like bad-mouthing an M2 might just get you into the Hunger Games, and not as a spectator.
All jokes aside, if you liked the one we showed you last week with the M Performance parts & livery, you might need more than a minute to stare at this one here, which is also painted Alpine White, though good luck looking anywhere but at its AC Schnitzer body kit.
It's comprised of a custom front splitter with carbon side wings, carbon fiber mirrors, carbon fiber rear diffuser and a carbon fiber rear wing. Other updates include the tuner's sports exhaust with matte black quad-tips as well as the sports suspension.
The car was recently on display at BMW's Abu Dhabi showroom, though while they did share all these details about the exterior, they didn't mention anything about possible performance gains. Still, generally speaking, AC Schnitzer will take your 370 PS (365 HP) BMW M2 and turn it into a 420 PS (414 HP) beast that might just make you forget about the M4.