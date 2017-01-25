Hyundai Adds New 'Value Edition' Veloster To US Lineup [63 Pics]

Hyundai has created a new trim version for the Veloster called Value Edition that will set back US buyers $21,350, allowing for $950 in savings compared to ordering the equipment features separately.
Standard items include 18" alloys, a panoramic sunroof, proximity key with push button start, 7" sat-nav with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, Blue Link Connected Car system, Blue Link Remote Start and the Premium Dimension audio system with 8 speakers.
"The Value Edition epitomizes our desire to provide consumers more for less," said Hyundai exec, Mike Evanoff. "There are amongst the most sought after options in a car, in one convenient value savings package."
According to Hyundai, every Veloster also comes with plenty of safety equipment as standard, such as six airbags, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Anti-Lock Brakes as well as a Tire Pressure Monitoring System and DRLs.
Power comes from a 1.6-liter inline-4 petrol unit, which can be either turbocharged or naturally aspirated. The latter peaks at 132 HP and 120 lb-ft (162 Nm) of torque, whereas the turbo features 201 HP and 195 lb-ft (264 Nm) of torque.
Regardless of engine, buyers can opt for either a six-speed manual or the dual-clutch automatic.