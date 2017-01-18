Hyundai To Film And Air Spot During This Year's Super Bowl
| By Sergiu Tudose |
Hyundai Motor America will film their 90-second Super Bowl spot during the game itself, capturing some of the best off-the-field moments from Houston.
The spot will then air during the "post-gun" slot, which is the first commercial break following the conclusion of the game, prior to the trophy ceremony.
Tasked with shooting, editing and producing the 90-second "documentary" in real time is none other than director Peter Berg (Patriots Day, Deepwater Horizon, Lone Survivor etc). Also, prior to the game, Hyundai will release two teasers during the AFC & NFC Championship weekend, featuring Joe Montana and Mike Singletary.
"Super Bowl is the biggest day in advertising and following our incredibly successful 2016, we wanted to push the creativity and storytelling even further," said Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "Our brand commitment is to make things 'better' and we are going to give some deserving fans an experience they will never forget. Peter Berg and his team will be capturing it live during the game and we can think of no one better to tell what will be an amazing story."
This year marks the ninth time in the past 10 years that Hyundai has participated in the game of Football as an advertiser. With that in mind, the Korean automaker will also allow fans to interact with Hyundai vehicles and learn about the brand's history in Houston - which is where Super Bowl LI will take place.
Hyundai is also in its second year as an official NFL sponsor and continues to have promotional relationships with the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers - the latter set to play the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game on Sunday.