Hyundai's 2017 Detroit Booth Features Full IONIQ Range & Madden NFL 17

Hyundai has brought its entire IONIQ range to this year's Detroit Auto Show, which includes the autonomous prototype they showed off at CES.
Aside from the IONIQ EV, Hybrid and PHEV eco-trinity of models, Hyundai is also showcasing the Elantra Sport, alongside the Sonata, Sonata PHEV, Tucson, Veloster Turbo, Santa Fe & Santa Fe Sport, Elantra GT, Azera and the Accent.
"IONIQ will attract an entirely new group of eco and efficiency-oriented buyers in the US market," said Hyundai exec Mike O'Brien. "With outstanding powertrain flexibility, design, connectivity, and advanced technologies, IONIQ meets the needs of a large and growing group of buyers needing a highly efficient, low-emissions vehicle without compromise to their daily lifestyles."
Hyundai's IONIQ is the first series-production car in the world to offer a choice of three electrified powertrain options on a single platform.
Aside from the autonomous Ioniq prototype, NAIAS visitors will be able to admire another specialty vehicle in the 2016 Santa Fe NFL Wrap, which is there to celebrate Hyundai's relationship with the National Football League (NFL). Speaking of which, consumers will be able to play Madden NFL 17, one of the most popular sports games ever, during show hours at the Hyundai stand for free.
If you're in a gaming mood, Hyundai has also brought out Gran Turismo 6, where you'll be able to test your skills while driving the N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo.