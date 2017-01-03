Hyundai's New Funky Sub-Compact SUV Spied Inside & Out

Hyundai's Juke-rivaling baby SUV has been spotted once again while fully camouflaged, except that this time, we managed to have a little peek inside.
Even though the dashboard is partially covered by some type of mesh, we can still see right through it to catch a glimpse of the car's touchscreen display, the center-mounted air vents as well the climate control dials.
Other than that, the instrument dials feature an analog design, with what looks like a portrait-style rectangular display in the middle for the trip computer info.
On the outside, it's rumored that this model was inspired by the Intrado Concept that Hyundai showcased back in 2014 at the Geneva Motor Show - a concept that was meant to further evolve Hyundai's "Fluidic Sculpture" design philosophy. Still, it's also likely that this car will share similar design traits with the current i30 and Tucson models, despite the possible Jeep Cherokee and Citroen C4 Picasso-like headlights.
This B-segment SUV will most likely be based on the i20 platform, using a mix of i20 and i30 parts. Some rumors suggest that it will share a few power units with the new i30 compact, with both FWD and AWD versions available.
While still unnamed, Hyundai's baby-SUV will take on the likes of the Nissan Juke, Renault Captur and Opel Mocca X once it arrives sometime this year.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops