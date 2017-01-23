Iconic CERV I Sells For $1.32 Million At Auction

While the 1959 CERV I looks nothing like the Chevrolet Corvette of today, the legendary experimental prototype could be considered the spiritual predecessor to some of the most fabled Corvette generations ever.
Developed largely by race car driver and Chevrolet engineer Zora Akrus-Duntov, the CERV I served as a test bed for the American automaker to better develop the handling of its various models. When completed, CERV I weighed a mere 726 kg (1,600 lbs) and was powered by a small V8 engine delivering 350 hp.
Later CERV prototypes followed, but few are as desirable as the original and over the weekend, the car crossed the auction block.
For the past 21 years, the model has been owned by the Yager Family Collection and when the hammer fell at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction, CERV I fetched a respectable $1.2 million, excluding the seller’s commission, bringing the total price to $1.32 million.
While the name of the buyer hasn’t been released, it is reported that it was none other than General Motors itself meaning the car could eventually be displayed at the GM Heritage Center in Michigan.
SOLD! #CERV1 just hammered for $1.2M! pic.twitter.com/W59B5oPtYI— Barrett-Jackson (@Barrett_Jackson) January 22, 2017