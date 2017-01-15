If Anything, A Matte Military Green BMW M5 Is Certainly Different

Fitting aftermarket wheels to cars like the BMW M5 has become so common that its almost standard practice among owners. However, wrapping the German performance model in Military Green foil isn't something you see every day.
Alongside the wrap, the M5 has been adorned with the Vorsteiner VRS aero program that consists of a carbon fiber splitter, a small trunk lid lip spoiler and a rear diffuser.
Additionally, the German super sedan rides on a set of Vorsteiner V-FF 105 Flow Forged wheels completed in a Gunmetal Grey finish and measuring 20x8.5 at the front and 20x10.5 at the rear.
Opting for a makeover like this can easily fail, but we think this build has just the right amount custom touches without venturing into overkill territory.