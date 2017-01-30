If Koenigsegg Made A Motorcycle, It Might Look Something Like This

Koenigsegg makes one type of vehicle, and one type only: two-door, two-seat, mid-engined supercars. Thought they've carried different names, varying types of powertrain boost, and growing levels of output, they've all been based around the same platform. And though it's toyed with the idea of expanding into different bodystyles, it's likely to stick largely with the same formula – however evolved – for the foreseeable future.
But what if it didn't? What if Koenigsegg set about making another type of motor vehicle altogether? What if it made – oh, I dunno... a motorcycle? The result may very well look something like this.
Designed by Muscovite artist Maksim Burov, this exercise envisions a modern take on the cafe racer, theoretically made by the same Swedish company behind the Agera. The styling reminds us – a lot – of Daniel Simon’s Lotus C-01, from which Burov readily admits having drawn inspiration. But while the engine cowling may borrow significantly from the Lotus, there are enough other details, if you look closely enough, to set this one apart.
Of course Christian von Koenigsegg and company aren’t likely to move from four wheels to two any time soon. But it wouldn’t be the first motor vehicle manufacturer to undertake both types. Honda and Suzuki each make both types of vehicles. Peugeot makes motor scooters as well as automobiles. Though it only makes motorcycles these days, Triumph once made sports cars as well. And of course there’s BMW, which, in addition to producing motorcycles under the BMW Motorrad brand, also owns Husqvarna – an off-road motorcycle brand founded in (you guessed it) Sweden… just like Koenigsegg.