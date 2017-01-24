Imagine If Dealing With Slow Drivers Could Be As Simple As This!

Let's be honest, we've all had moments where we wished that we could move a car that's holding us up with the power of our mind.
Still, it turns out, there are plenty of ways you can go about getting a driver to move in real life. Among the most popular solutions to this problem is to either flash your lights or honk your horn, though waiting for a second never really hurt anybody, did it?
Other drivers don't like to wait at all and will overtake using the first lane, if available - which is still a better solution than getting into it with the other driver, resulting in a full-blown road rage episode.
As for this video, it was obviously meant to put a smile on people's faces, especially since it kind of looks like Dr Strange is behind the wheel, working his magic.
So then, it seems that the best way to deal with a slow driver is through video editing...or perhaps magic, if you can muster any.