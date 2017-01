Imagine If Dealing With Slow Drivers Could Be As Simple As This!

VIDEO

Let's be honest, we've all had moments where we wished that we could move a car that's holding us up with the power of our mind.Still, it turns out, there are plenty of ways you can go about getting a driver to move in real life. Among the most popular solutions to this problem is to either flash your lights or honk your horn, though waiting for a second never really hurt anybody, did it?Other drivers don't like to wait at all and will overtake using the first lane, if available - which is still a better solution than getting into it with the other driver, resulting in a full-blown road rage episode As for this video, it was obviously meant to put a smile on people's faces, especially since it kind of looks like Dr Strange is behind the wheel, working his magic.So then, it seems that the best way to deal with a slow driver is through video editing...or perhaps magic, if you can muster any.