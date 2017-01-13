Imagine Seeing Deputy Shaq O'Neal Following You In A Charger Hellcat Patrol Car

Former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal is expanding his law enforcement reach after getting sworn in as a sheriff's deputy in Clayton County, GA.
Aside from being a former basketball player and current sports analyst, Shaq is also an honorary US Deputy Marshal and a reserve police officer with departments in California, Arizona and Florida, according to the Washington Times.
Now, you can add the state of Georgia to that list, after the former Lakers and Miami Heat star met up with Sheriff Victor Hill in order to get sworn in, in what is more of a publicity stunt than anything else.
Sheriff Hill wrote the following message on his Facebook page:
"When NBA legend Shaq O'Neal and "THE CRIME FIGHTER" decided that they would team up as the new dynamic duo to combat crime, the question was what type of crime fighting vehicle would be worthy of Clayton's now most famous deputy. Not to be out done by "THE CRIME FIGHTER's" infamous reputation for driving bad a..... police cars, Shaq broke the mold with a Hell Cat!"
Of course, as a crime fighter, you need a police interceptor to be associated with - so what better to intercept bad guys than the infamous Dodge Charger Hellcat? It's not clear from the posting who owns the car, but for what it's worth, the Hellcat has Florida license plates.
