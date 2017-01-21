In The UK, You Can Shop For A Smart Car Online And Have It Delivered Home

Smart announced the launch of their online store where customers from the UK can buy one of their city cars though the web.
All you have to do is create an account, reserve the model of your preference by placing a £250 holding deposit and complete a credit application, and choose to collect your new car from a local dealership or have it delivered directly to your home.
Smart’s new online store offers only pre-configured models, based on the Prime-spec cars, so potential customers can’t bring the car to their exact specifications. The cars available come with either black or white panels, a black tridion cell and only with the 71hp engine option.
“Almost anything can be bought online now and we’re delighted to offer this option to our customers when purchasing their Smart,” said Krishan Bodhani, head of smart in the UK. “It’s really easy to do and is extremely time-efficient, enabling a customer to make a reservation, fill in a credit application and sign a contract at a time and place that works for them.”
There are three available payment packages which offer the choice between a lower monthly payment of £119 and a deposit of £2,213, the standard offer of £139 with a deposit of £1323, or a lower deposit option of just £399 with higher monthly payments of £159.