Infiniti To Launch Electric Sports Car By 2020

Infiniti is planning to release an all-electric sports car by 2020 and has already started testing prototypes.
While speaking with Autocar, Infiniti boss Roland Krueger confirmed that he had driven a prototype of the performance EV and that it was “very good.” Additionally, he said that the model will retain the automaker’s focus on performance and handling and that it will offer “a unique Infiniti driving experience.”
Unfortunately, Krueger failed to reveal any other exact details about the vehicle but did hint it will be a standalone model based around a unique architecture. He also said that the model could tap into Nissan’s expertise with electric powertrains.
Perhaps the closest thing Infiniti has made to an electric sports car is the sleek Emerg-E prototype from early 2012. That concept featured a hybrid powertrain with two electric motors delivering a total of 402 hp and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. At this early stage, it is impossible to say if the company will chase similar numbers with its fully-electric model or if those figures will be reduced to make the vehicle cheaper and more accessible.
Infiniti Emerg-e Concept pictured