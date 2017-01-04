Intel To Partner With Here Mapping Service For Self-Driving Cars

Intel announced that it is purchasing a 15 per cent stake in the Here mapping company to create an advanced, high-definition mapping platform for autonomous vehicles.
The company is owned by Audi, BMW and Daimler, who bought it from Nokia for around $3.07 billion in 2015.
Now, with Intel on board, Here will develop a “real-time, self-healing and high-definition representation of the physical world”, says company chief executive Ed Overbeek.
Although further details are limited, Engadget asserts that MobilEye could play a role in the partnership thanks to its relationship with Intel and Here as well as its development of autonomous driving systems formerly used by Tesla and recently secured for use by Lucid.
Ultimately, a mapping service developed for autonomous vehicles could be put to use by Audi, BMW and Daimler for their future self-driving vehicles.