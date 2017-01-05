Is A 14-Year-Old Acura NSX Really Worth $125,000?

Nowadays, most high-end sports cars have been engineered so well that they can be driven on a daily basis and thrashed on a circuit without a second thought. However, that wasn't always the case.
There was a time when mid-engined sports cars and supercars were unbearable to drive on the street, extremely expensive, impractical and were best left garaged and only taken out on special occasions. Once the Acura NSX arrived in 1990, that changed forever.
The NSX managed to compete with the finest models, including from Ferrari, while being comfortable, relatively affordable and bringing with it the bulletproof reliability that Honda has become synonymous with.
Despite first hitting the market 27 years ago, the original NSX still remains exceptionally desirable and Doug DeMuro recently had the chance to test out a pristine example.
The NSX in question has just 8,600 miles on the odometer and looks stunning for a vehicle of its age. But does that mean its worth more than a Lamborghini Gallardo of the same age?
