Is Audi's RS4 B7 One Of The Best Used Sports Sedans You Can Get Right Now?

Built between 2006 and 2008, the critically acclaimed B7 RS4 was Audi's answer to the E92 BMW M3 and the W204 C63 AMG.
Powered by a 4.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 FSI unit, the RS4 made use of 420 PS (414 HP) and 430 Nm (317 lb-ft) of torque in order to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.8 seconds, despite weighing a portly 1,725 kg (3,800 lbs).
You also had quattro all-wheel drive and a 6-speed manual transmission helping put all that power down, and it all came together for a truly visceral experience.
In spite of all that, we wouldn't be comfortable with calling it the best sports sedan of all time, as this YouTuber claims, but it very well could be the best second-hand sports sedan you can buy in this segment and price range.