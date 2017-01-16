Is Citroen's Aircross SUV Hitting The Chinese Market This Year?

Citroen is reportedly getting ready to address its Volkswagen Tiguan L problem by launching a production version of the Aircross Concept.
Said to hit the Chinese car market towards the end of 2017, the SUV is believed to retain most of the design elements of the funky-looking show car that debuted in Shanghai almost two years ago, and come with a 7-seat option, according to CarNewsChina.
Under the skin, the vehicle, which will probably be named the C5 Aircross, is expected to use the EMP2 platform that already underpins several models coming from the PSA Group, including the new Peugeot 3008 and Citroen C6. Powering it will be a 203 HP and 280 Nm (207 lb-ft) of torque 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, working together with a six-speed automatic transmission. From next year, a PHEV variant is expected to join the family as well..
The Citroen C5 Aircross will be produced by the Dongfeng-PSA joint venture in the People's Republic, with prices believed to range from 210,000 yuan, which equals to $30,430 at current exchange rates, to 320,000 yuan ($46,370) for the top level model.
Additionally, it could also be launched in other parts of the globe, including Europe, where it might serve as a replacement of the C5 D-segment sedan, which will be axed.