Is This The Grille Of The 2018 Jeep Wrangler?

An image has surfaced online purportedly showing the redesigned front grille of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler.
The image comes courtesy of the JL Wrangler Forums who said they received it from a tipster who obtained the grille through his work as a sheet metal fabricator.
The grille pictured appears consistent with what spy shots have indicated, particularly that the grille will include two prominent kinks in it as well as a slighter wider design with seven vertical slots. Additionally, it shows that the new Wrangler will ditch indicators in the grille and instead incorporate them into the front fenders. Additionally, the grille lacks a Jeep logo, indicating that the brand will relocate the badge to the hood.
In September last year, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles chief executive Sergio Marchionne confirmed that the new Wrangler will use aluminum in its construction, potentially for its doors, hood and a number of other parts.
The 2018 Wrangler is expected to bow to the world’s press later this year.