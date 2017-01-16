Is This Incredibly Rare Devon GTX More Than A Viper In A Fancy Dress?

You’ll be excused if you haven’t heard or don't remember the Devon GTX, a supercar created by Devon Motorworks back in 2009.
The small company had big plans for the Devon GTX as they wanted to offer the ultimate bespoke American supercar. Devon Motorworks though never got the chance to throw its supercar into regular production, with the Devon GTX only counting two examples ever made and this black/chrome one is the first one.
The Devon GTX was based on the chassis of the second-gen Viper and even uses the same V10 powertrain. The whole bodywork was new and made out of carbon fiber, featuring butterfly doors as well. It used to hold the unofficial lap record in Laguna Seca in 2009, before a 2010 Dodge Viper ACR beat its record.
When new, Devon was asking $500,000 for a new before realizing that the asking price was a bit too steep and the very same car made headlines when it was sold for a more reasonable $200k at an auction.
Now it’s offered for sale once again on eBay, with 5,000 miles on the clock and the same $200k price tag attached to it. Is it worth it? Well, the jury is out on this one; on one hand, it's an extremely rare supercar riding on a proven chassis and powertrain, so maintenance is not an issue, but on the other, brand image is not the GTX’s strong suit. What do you think?